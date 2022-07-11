PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra girls tennis has released it schedule for the fall 2022 season.
The Lady Panthers will kick off the season with a road match against Moberly on Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m., which will be followed by a road match against Quincy Notre Dame on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.
Palmyra will hold its home opener on Sept. 1 against Hannibal at 4 p.m.
The remaining home matches for Palmyra include Fulton on Sept. 8, Mexico on Sept. 13, Quincy on Sept. 14, Father Tolton on Sept. 21 and QND on Sept. 27.
The remaining road matches for Palmyra include Macomb on Sept. 6, Helias on Sept. 12, Marshall on Sept. 17, Hannibal on Sept. 19 and Kirksville on Sept. 20.
Palmyra is coming off a 10-6 season in 2021, advancing to the first round of the Class 1 state tournament before falling to Westminster Christian Academy.
