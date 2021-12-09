MONROE CITY, Mo. — Both Marion County and Palmyra entered the Monroe City girls basketball tournament semifinal game undefeated with different team strengths.
Marion County excelled at outside shooting and Palmyra excelled at playing a physical defensive game. In the end, the Lady Panthers won out and earned a 59-48 win over the Lady Mustangs on Thursday.
“Our defensive pressure can help led to fast break opportunities,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “Our defense created opportunities to get down the floor, although we missed a number of layups tonight. That’s what put us over the top tonight, our defensive pressure.”
Marion County was able to connect with six 3-pointers, but Palmyra mostly kept their outside shooting in check.
Brandenburg added that he was proud of his team for coming away with a win because he thought that Marion County’s outside shooting would be a problem.
“Marion County is a very good team,” Brandenburg said. “Coach (Reed) Plunkett does a great job. He’s got a lot of upperclassmen up there that understand what they want to do and they do it really well.”
Marion County senior guard Delaney Straus said the Lady Mustangs were confident going into Thursday’s semifinal and can learn a lesson from the loss.
“I think (Palmyra) was the most physically athletic team that we’ve played,” Straus said. “I think it took us awhile to get used to the physicality of it because we haven’t (played against) that this year.”
Defense dominated early on as both teams were feeling each other out. Palmyra would eventually get its offense going and take a 18-13 lead by the end of the first quarter.
It was a low-scoring second quarter and Palmyra would take a 29-21 lead to halftime.
Palmyra sophomore forward Candra King presented matchup problems for Marion County on both sides of the floor. She scored 13 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 21 points and six rebounds.
“Candra has grown so much as a player,” Brandenburg said. “Last year as a freshman, she was a little unsure at times who she was as a player. She’s put in a lot of work and it shows. When we had opportunities to get her one-on-one on the block against one of those girls from Marion County, we knew we had to get her the ball.”
Palmyra was able to stifle Marion County’s shooters, but did allow nine first half points to Straus. Straus would finish the game with a team-high 20 points and six rebounds.
Marion County got a boost off the bench from senior Madison Stewart, who scored 12 points off of four 3-pointers. Stewart also had three rebounds.
“We are truly a six-man team with six starters and it rotates all of the time (depending on matchups),” Straus said. “(Stewart) is not always coming off the bench and sometimes she starts and sometimes she doesn’t.”
Palmyra got a similar boost from the bench from junior guard Abbey Redd, who scored nine points in the second half, while also pulling down four rebounds.
It would be Palmyra freshman Sydney Compton who would dominate the boards, coming away with a game-high 10 rebounds.
Another freshman came up big for Palmyra, with Clare Williams scoring 17 points. Williams would connect with two pivotal 3-pointers in the third quarter to maintain Palmyra’s lead when Marion County was threatening to close in.
“Clare is a tough player,” Brandenburg said. “She does a lot of little things for us. She shoots the ball well. I love the way she plays. She puts so much work in and it shows. She loves game day and you can tell when she gets out to the floor.”
Marion County (4-1) will play Highland (2-2) in the third place game on Friday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
“This will be our third game this week,” Straus said. “It’s probably the only time we’ll have that this year and everybody needs to take care of their bodies, drink a lot of water and rest up. I think that we will come out well tomorrow night.”
Palmyra (4-0) will play South Shelby (4-1) in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the high school gym.
“We’ve got to make layups, knock down some shots and be ready to defend,” Brandenburg said. “South Shelby can shoot from about anywhere on the floor. They could hit 15 3’s in a game and we’ve seen them do it before unfortunately. We have to be ready to defend the 3-point line and play our game.”
