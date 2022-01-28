PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra did not let a slow start deter them against a top-notch Macon team, rallying back from an early deficit to defeat the Tigerettes 61-34 at home Friday night.
“These girls were out there playing for each other,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “That’s what you got to do to beat a good team like Macon.”
Class 4 No. 10 ranked Macon took charge in the start of the game and raced out to a 13-3 lead with the aid of six points from senior Shelby Petre and four points from senior Caylie Wilson.
It looked bleak for Palmyra, but they were able to narrow the Tigerettes lead to 13-7 by the end of the first quarter.
It was a totally different ballgame in the second quarter with momentum shifting to Palmyra.
The Lady Panthers outscored Macon by a 16-1 margin in the second quarter, with the help of six points from sophomore forward Candra King and six points from sophomore guard Taytum White.
“The intensity we played with tonight has been something we’ve been looking for awhile,” Brandenburg said. “We came out a little slow and timid, but once we started attacking our defense set the tone. These girls played the way they’ve been capable of playing all year and I’m really excited about the way they played.”
After being down by as many as 10 points late in the first quarter, Palmyra held a 23-14 lead by halftime.
Palmyra freshman Sydney Compton provided a spark off the bench in the third quarter, scoring eight points to help the Lady Panthers take a 40-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“We asked (Compton) to play a different role for us tonight and brought her off the bench,” Brandenburg said. “She started all year for us and I was proud of the way she came out and played. She’s going to play hard no matter what. She can start the game or finish the game. It doesn’t matter.”
King helped the Lady Panthers shut the door on the Tigerettes in the fourth quarter on offense and defense. She had a block and scored eight points in the fourth quarter. King finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Palmyra freshman guard Clare Williams finished with 13 points and had six rebounds.
Compton scored 10 points and had four rebounds, while White had 10 points and three rebounds.
Palmyra junior Abbey Redd scored seven points and had four rebounds.
“Everybody hit big shots for us,” Brandenburg said. “Abbey Redd’s defense on their best player was very impressive. Lexi Miller was the conference player of the year last year.”
Macon senior Lexi Miller led the Tigerettes in scoring with 12 points and also had four rebounds.
Palmyra (13-6) will play at Clark County (2-8) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“They are enjoying this game right now and they should enjoy it,” Brandenburg said. “On Monday, we get our minds ready for Clark County, a team we already played. They will be ready for us. We just got to keep playing our game.”
