PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra was in top form in the girls basketball season opener, thumping Elsberry 65-35 on Tuesday night.
It was the first win for the new coaching staff led by head coach Tim Southers, who implemented a new offensive and defensive system during the offseason.
Southers was quick to credit the girls hard work after Tuesday's win.
"I feel good for the girls," Southers said. "They worked hard for it. It's not really about me. It's about them and their ability to continue to work hard. It feels good to get that first win under your belt."
The game stayed close in the first quarter, with Palmyra ending the quarter with a 16-10 lead.
Palmyra started to pull away in the second quarter, holding Elsberry to just two points and taking a 31-12 lead to halftime.
That trend continued into the second half, with Palmyra outscoring Elsberry 18-7 in the third quarter.
"We did a good job of pressuring them," Southers said. "We forced a lot of turnovers in the second quarter alone. It was good for us to do that. We've got a lot of room for improvement, but our pressure defense benefited us today."
Palmyra junior forward Candra King scored a team-high 16 points, while also leading Palmyra with 10 rebounds and getting two steals.
The Lady Panthers had three other players reach double-digit scoring. Junior guard Taytum White scored 12 points, while sophomore forward Sydney Compton added 10 points.
Palmyra sophomore guard Clare Williams drained five 3-pointers, scoring 15 points.
Eight different players would score for Palmyra in the season opener.
"It was great to have that," Southers said. "We want to be a team that has depth and that showed tonight. We have a lot of girls who can score the basketball."
Elsberry senior Candice Dowell scored a team-high 11 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Palmyra (1-0) will play at Mark Twain (0-1) in its next game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.
"We are looking forward to getting better," Southers said. "Look at some film of ourselves and really attacking Mark Twain better than we did tonight because we've got some big games coming up. We've got to be focused on one game at a time and try to get better."
Highland 60, Kirksville 51
North Shelby 71, Marion County 19
South Shelby 62, Westran 17
