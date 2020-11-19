Lady Panthers lean on 'Core Four' seniors

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City will rely on a core group of seniors as the girls basketball team hopes to make a deeper run into the postseason in what promises to be an unique 2020-21 season.
Head coach Cody Leonard's goal for the team is to improve as the year goes on.
"We have a lot of returning players and feel that helps us to roll with any changes we will have to endure this basketball season with COVID and rescheduling," Leonard said. "We feel if we can all be clicking, we have a chance to be really good, but (we) want to peak by the time districts get here."
The Lady Panthers return all five starters from last season -- seniors Hallie Dyer, Bailee Hays, Riley Quinn and Clara Minor, as well as sophomore Haley Hagan. Monroe City will also rotate in juniors Mackenzie Moss and Savannah Utterback, along with freshman Lucy Smith and Taylor Pfaff.
Monroe City will have an experienced team that will rely on leadership from his senior core.
"They have all been in the fire with us for the past three years," Leonard said. "A lot of big games. Riley and Bailee were key cogs in softball teams' runs the past two years. We are going to lean on that experience to help us reach the goals the team has."
After advancing to the state tournament during the 2018-19 season, Monroe City finished the 2019-20 season 15-11 with a first-round district exit to Hallsville.
Leonard has had his team working on fine tuning aspects of the game during practices leading up to the season, with the team mostly consisting of veterans.
"Offensively, be more aggressive and attacking," Leonard said. "Defensively, pressure and contain the ball and try to force tempo of the game."
Monroe City does not plan on relying on one player to carry the team this season. Instead, they will look to play as a team.
"On any give night, we have four to five girls that can be our leading scorer," Leonard said. "The way we play defense, all five on the court have to be able to do their job for us to be successful."
The one thing out of control for Monroe City is the uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, which could lead to last-minute postponements of games.
Monroe City is following the guidance from the Health Department and will be taking precautions during practice and games.
Leonard said his team can only control what it does on the court, and his players need to be ready to play and give their best effort when they do play games.
"Already explained that scouting reports might be different this year, depending on what has happened to (the) schedule," Leonard said. "If (the) opponent changes the day of game and we have someone else. Roll with the punches and adjust on the fly. The experience we have hopefully helps us through this season dealing with the unknown."