CLARKSVILLE, Mo. -- Once Christmas break is over and the girls high school basketball season resumes, Mark Twain and Monroe City will compete in the annual Clopton Tournament.
Tournament action begins on Monday, Jan. 4 for both the Lady Tigers and the Lady Panthers.
Monroe City (9-0) enters the Clopton Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 seed Louisiana (0-6) in the new gym on Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Panthers won the Clopton Tournament last season and two out of the past three seasons, both wins over host Clopton. Monroe City also played Louisiana in the first round of the girls tournament last year, winning 65-9.
Monroe City previously played Louisiana in the first round of the Monroe City Tournament earlier in December, defeating the Lady Bulldogs 81-11.
"We are taking a week off," said Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard. "We are going to practice two days and then go to Clopton and see what we can do."
Led by forwards Riley Quinn and Haley Hagan, Monroe City has dominated teams in the paint this season. The Lady Panthers have also had strong performances from starting guards Bailee Hays and Hallie Dyer.
One thing the players will not be doing to prepare for the Clopton Tournament is watch game film. After all, Monroe City has went with that approach this season and has a perfect record at the halfway point.
"It just confuses them if we watch film," Leonard said. "The coaches watch film and we give them an idea of what we kind of want, and we adjust on the fly during the game."
Mark Twain (2-5) enters the Clopton Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed Winfield (3-6) in the first round.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell said he is going to give his team a week off to rest and relax during Christmas break.
"We got to get our bodies where we need them to be," Boswell said. "Then, we'll take a look at Winfield. We are just worried about them and no other rounds starting off."
The Lady Tigers eargerly await the return of junior forward Anna Echternacht, who has been on quarantine. She gives Mark Twain an inside presence to open up scoring lanes for players like Emma Ross, Audrey Ross, Autumn Arndt and Emily Evans.
Although Mark Twain has started off slow, they have played a tough schedule so far. Four of the Lady Tigers losses came to Monroe City and Palmyra.
Boswell feels that his team has played better than its record shows so far.
"Really we got to worry about taking care of business on our own end by doing what we want to do," Boswell said. "Thankfully, we get all of our girls back from quarantine during break. So kind of getting them up to speed."
Mark Twain came away with the third-place trophy at the Clopton Tournament last season. The Lady Tigers defeated Wright City in the first round, lost to Monroe City in the semifinals and came back to defeat Elsberry 50-46 in the third-place game.
"We had a blast last year (coming) away with that third-place trophy," Boswell said. "I think that game against Elsberry in the third-place game was one of our big highlights of the year. So, we are excited to compete for another trophy this year."