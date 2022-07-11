PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls golf team has released its fall 2022 schedule.
The Lady Panthers will open up its season at Aug. 26 at Hickman, which will be followed by three road meets at Helias Catholic on Aug. 29, Kirksville on Aug. 30 and Mexico on Sept. 1.
Palmyra will host its first meet of the season on Sept. 6, a triangular against Fulton and Wright City.
Palmyra will host an additional two meets this season, playing Quincy on Sept. 8 and Hannibal on Sept. 15.
The remaining road meets include Paris on Sept. 7, Boonville on Sept. 9, Macon on Sept. 13, Kirksville on Sept. 20, Brookfield on Sept. 29 and Hannibal on Oct. 3.
