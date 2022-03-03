PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra may well have been the most improved girls basketball team in northeast Missouri this past season, despite having one of the youngest teams in the region.
Three of Palmyra’s starters were either freshmen or sophomores, as well as all of its top players coming off the bench.
This youthful, but talented roster helped Palmyra improve from 8-14 during Alex Brandenburg’s first season as head coach in 2020-21 to 19-8 in this past season.
“We were the younger team in almost every game we played this year and you wouldn’t have been able to tell by the end of the season,” Brandenburg said. “That is the result of the work ethic that these girls have and their will to win. It is not easy to win that many games, but they were able to work hard and get the job done.”
Palmyra only had two seniors on this year’s team — forward Jaynee Durst, who came off the bench, and guard Jansen Juette, who was hurt last season.
Juette was a steady hand as a starter this season, averaging 6.6 points per game, 2.1 steals per game and five rebounds per game.
Junior guard Abbey Redd was the only other Palmyra player that had more than one season of varsity experience coming into the 2021-22 season, and will be the only senior on next year’s team.
Sophomore forward Candra King cracked the starting lineup during her freshman season and made big strides in her second season as a starter.
King led Palmyra with 13.4 points per game and 8.8 points per game, while also making an impact on the defensive side of the floor.
“Candra took huge steps heading into this season,” Brandenburg said. “She has grown a lot as a player on both ends of the floor. She really impressed me with her improvement around the basket, and with her ballhandling and 3-point shooting. I look forward to seeing her growth in the future.”
A big part of Palmyra’s improvement was the strong play from the freshmen duo of forward Sydney Compton and guard Clare Williams, who both emerged as starters.
Compton averaged 10.4 points per game and was second on the team with 5.3 rebounds per game and 2.9 steals per game.
Williams was second on Palmyra with 11.6 points per game, as well as leading the team with 2.2 assists per game and 3.8 steals per game. She also led Palmyra with 33 3-pointers.
“Sydney and Clare played a big role in our growth as a team this year,” Brandenburg said. “They are both talented ball players who work really hard. Their scoring sometimes stands out, but they are both really good defensive players who helped us a lot this year.”
Another player who contributed to Palmyra’s turnaround was sophomore guard Taytum White, who alternated between starter and sixth player.
Regardless of her role, White excelled as a shooter, passer and defender. She was second on the team with 1.9 assists per game and with 26 3-pointers.
“It was great seeing Taytum continue to find her way on offense this year,” Brandenburg said. “Her shooting percentages went up this year and she played good defense for us this year.”
Sophomore forward Ashley Bode was not much of a scoring threat this season, but played strong defense.
Other sophomores such as guards Alaina Loman and Bella McBride figure to have a bigger role on next year’s team after getting their feet wet at the varsity level this past season.
“Both Ashley and Alaina are incredibly hard-working girls who will do whatever is necessary to help the team succeed,” Brandenburg said. “Alaina is a very tough on-ball defender for us and Ashley did a great job of helping protect the basket this year.”
Palmyra’s run ended last Saturday in the Class 3 District championship game, with the Lady Panthers falling to a strong South Shelby team 59-55.
It was a game Palmyra led at various points and fell just short of winning, a major improvement from two previous double-digit losses to the Lady Birds this season.
“Our girls have to continue to improve on both ends of the floor,” Brandenburg said. “I felt like we were playing our best basketball by the end of the season. The experience that these girls were able to get in big games will help next year.”
Throughout the course of the season, I heard several opposing coaches, players and fans talk about how tough of a matchup Palmyra was. I feel like the Lady Panthers have the potential to make state tournament runs in the coming years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.