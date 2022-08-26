PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra enters the 2022 season with a new head coach and a group of players looking to make a run at the state tournament.
Cody Ash has taken over the coaching duties after Chris Parsons stepped down after last season.
"It's been really good," Ash said. "I think the girls have taken to me pretty good over the last two weeks. We've had good practices and they are a lot of fun to be around. I can't wait to get matches started and see what they can do."
Palmyra returns two out of three girls who made the Class 1 state tournament last season, with seniors Ella Goldinger and Mallory Sublette hoping to make a return trip.
Goldinger spent the summer competing in tournaments while playing club golf, and also meeting with her swing instructor once or twice a week.
"I think my goal this season is to have fun and golf the best I can," Goldinger said. "Golf is a mind sport. So just have to have a lot better mental game."
Also returning for Palmyra this season is senior Ava Weiman and junior Haylie Begley, who has had a strong showing in preseason practices.
Rounding out Palmyra's team are junior Candra King, seniors Kylie Begley and Kaylee Warning and freshman Tegan Herold.
Ash would like for the whole team to make a push for the state tournament this season.
"I know that can be pretty challenging," Ash said. "A couple of them went to state last year (individually). Ultimately, the goal when you are out here playing golf is to have fun and I think we've achieved that already."
During practice, Ash has had the girls work on their short game.
"I think putting and short game at high school is incredibly important and being smart on the golf course," Ash said. "Sometimes you have to not take chances and that can be the difference from you scoring eight on a hole or a six on a hole. Getting the lowest possible score is playing smart."
For Goldinger, she has days where her short game is better and days when her long game is better.
"It goes in spurts," Goldinger said. "Sometimes my long game can make up for a lack of a short game. But then sometimes when you hit a bad shot off the tee, you can make it up on the green."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 — at Hickman
Aug. 29 — at Helias Catholic
Aug. 30 — at Kirksville Quad
Sept. 1 — at Mexico Triangular
Sept. 6 — Fulton/Wright City
Sept. 7 — at Paris Invitational
Sept. 8 — Monroe City
Sept. 9 — at Boonville Tournament
Sept. 13 — at Macon Triangular
Sept. 15 — at Hannibal
Sept. 20 — at Kirksville Tournament
Sept. 29 — at Brookfield
Oct. 3 — at Hannibal Triangular
Oct. 10 — District Tournament
