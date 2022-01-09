LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Palmyra defeated Scotland County 54-37 in the third-place game of the Highland girls basketball tournament on Saturday.
Lady Panthers sophomore Candra King and freshman Clare Williams tied for the team lead in scoring with 12 points. Sophomore Taytum White racked up 11 points, while freshman Sydney Compton added eight points.
Palmyra (8-4) will play at North Point in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
