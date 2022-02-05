PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra fell to South Shelby 76-55 in Saturday's home girls basketball game.
It was the second loss to Class 3 No. 8 ranked South Shelby this season for the Lady Panthers.
Lady Panthers freshman Clare Williams scored a team-high 15 points, while sophomore Candra King put up 13 points.
Palmyra (15-6) will play at Monroe City (5-13) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
