MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City girls basketball team fell to Macon 60-29 in senior night on Friday.
After the game, Monroe City recognized seniors Mackenzie Moss and Savannah Utterback.
Lady Panthers freshman Audri Youngblood scored a team-high eight points and Taylor Pfaff added seven points.
Monroe City (6-17) will host Mark Twain (8-15) in the first round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.
