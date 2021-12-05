KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Monroe City fell to Kirksville 51-17 in Saturday's road girls basketball game.
Lady Panthers sophomore Mari Gares scored a team-high five points.
Monroe City (0-3) will compete in the 97th annual Monroe City Tournament from Dec. 6-11. The Lady Panthers are the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 seed Highland (1-1) in the opening round on Monday at 6 p.m.
