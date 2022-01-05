CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The Monroe City girls basketball team fell to Elsberry 30-16 in the second round of the Clopton Tournament on Wednesday.
Lady Panthers sophomore Lucy Pratt scored a team-high four points.
Monroe City (2-9) will play in the third place game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
