CENTRALIA, Mo. -- Palmyra fell to Centralia 62-49 in Thursday's road girls basketball game.
Lady Panthers freshman Sydney Compton scored a team-high 18 points, and sophomore Candra King added 13 points.
Palmyra (9-5) will host the Tony Lenzini Tournament from Jan. 17-22. The Lady Panthers are the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 seed Van-Far (4-4) in the first round of the tournament on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
