PALMYRA, Mo. — It was not easy, but Palmyra came from behind to defeat Highland 47-43 in the semifinals of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Wednesday night.
Lady Panthers freshmen Clare Williams and Sydney Compton led the way in scoring, putting up 12 points and 11 points, respectively. Senior Jansen Juette added eight points.
Both teams stayed close together in the first half, with Palmyra holding a 13-9 lead after the first quarter.
Highland took a 23-20 lead by halftime after going on a 10-0 in the second quarter, although Palmyra scored the final four points of the half.
Palmyra rallied back in the second half and outscored the Lady Cougars by a 27-20 margin. Still, Palmyra found itself behind by five points going into the fourth quarter before scoring 17 points in the final quarter to secure victory.
Highland junior Ainsley Bringer was the high scorer for the Lady Cougars with 14 points.
Clark County and Canton will play in the remaining semifinal on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to decide who will face Highland in the third place game and Palmyra in the championship game.
Highland (7-5) will play in the third place game on Friday at 8 p.m.
Palmyra (11-5) will play in the tournament championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
