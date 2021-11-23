MOBERLY, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls basketball fell to Moberly 61-26 in the season opener on Monday at Moberly High School.
Senior Savannah Utterback and freshman Audri Youngblood tied for the team lead with five points.
Monroe City (0-1) will host Canton in its next game on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
