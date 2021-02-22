LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls basketball team defeated Highland 61-26 at Highland High School on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.
Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn scored a team-high 18 points, with sophomore forward Haley Hagan adding 14 points.
Highland junior Carissa Schroeder led her team in scoring with 12 points.
Monroe City (22-2) will host the winner of the Father Tolton and New Bloomfield quarterfinal in the Class 3 District 7 tournament semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m.