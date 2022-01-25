BROOKFIELD, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls basketball team bounced back from a Saturday loss by defeating Brookfield 45-23 on the road Tuesday.
Lady Panthers sophomore forward Candra King scored a team-high 14 points. Freshman Sydney Compton scored 12 points and freshman Clare Williams scored 10 points.
Palmyra (12-6) will host Macon (12-3) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
