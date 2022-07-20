PALMYRA, Mo. -- The uber-talented Palmyra girls basketball team has spent the summer adjusting to a new coach and new style of play.
New head coach Tim Southers has stressed playing at a faster pace and correct shooting form during summer league games and practices.
"(We are) moving up and down the court quick and making quick decisions," Southers said. "We are not going to be a halfcourt bring up the ball kind of team. We are going to be pushing the ball up the floor and playing at a faster pace."
It has been a learning curve for the team, but the girls are adjusting well.
Sophomore Sydney Compton said the focus and effort during practice has improved since last season.
"It's going great," Compton said. "I definitely feel like we are more of a family now."
Junior Ashley Bode said the team has bonded over the summer.
"I think it's going really good," Bode said. "He's brought a good positive and family culture to our team that we've adapted to well."
The girls were somewhat familiar with Southers last season, with him serving as an assistant coach for the Palmyra boys basketball team and watching the girls games from the stands.
It's something that senior Abbey Redd noticed last season.
"He's always been one of our biggest fans up in the stands," Redd said. "We can hear him cheer for us the entire time. After the games, he was congratulating us."
Sophomore Clare Williams missed summer league games due to an injury, but has since healed and has adapted well to the changes.
"It's been really good," Williams said. "I love his energy and just love it overall. I don't get down on myself anymore like I used to."
The transition has been a positive experience for Southers as he has gotten to know the team and the girls have gotten to know his coaching style.
"The girls have been tremendous," Southers said. "Relationship building is really important for me coming in. I wanted to build relationships with each individual player so each individual player knew I cared about them."
Williams and Compton were a formidable duo during their freshmen seasons last year, with both players earning All-District and All-Conference selections.
They were joined on the All-District and All-Conference team by junior forward Candra King, who was Palmyra's sole First Team selection for both teams.
Compton has spent the summer recovering from an injury, but will be ready for the start of the season.
"My goal is to definitely do better than my freshman year," Compton said. "Because my freshman season was good, but I can always want to do better."
Williams also hopes to improve from her freshmen season and be an example to younger girls coming up.
"I think Jenna Durst is going to do some good things for us this year once she recovers from her ACL (injury) and does some therapy," Williams said. "I think she'll do good for us."
Palmyra also has plenty of other players that will see significant playing time, such as juniors Alaina Loman, Bella McBride, Ava Weiman and Taytum White.
"It is definitely a big benefit because we know we have people on the bench who can come in whenever we are tired," Redd said. "We don't have a doubt in them and their ability. Some of them might be new, but they can definitely help our team in many different ways."
Some of the girls have also been competing in AAU summer leagues in addition to the high school summer league that Palmyra participated in June.
It's something that Southers thinks will help prepare players for the upcoming winter high school season.
"I'm excited," Southers said. "Some coaches don't like players playing AAU. I love it. They got a great chance to play other players. Get a chance to have a different role on the team and get a chance to play great teams."
Williams was part of the Missouri Phenom Stone 15U team that played in the Battle of the Best Tournament in Des Moines and the Nike Tournament of Champions in Chicago this month.
The team Williams played on went a combined 11-1 record in the two tournaments and came away with the Denver Division championship in the Nike Tournament.
"It went really good," Williams said. "We went undefeated in Iowa and then we went straight to Chicago and won. Beat a undefeated EYBL team from Arizona and they never lost. We beat them by two points after coming back from a 17-point deficit."
Bode and White were part of a Cross Over Hoops 16U team that went 4-0 in the Battle in the Sunflower Tournament in Wichita last weekend to win pool play.
The trio of Palmyra girls will play in the Midwest Summer Showcase this weekend as part of the COH 16U team.
"We went to Wichita this weekend and played four games and we won the championship," White said. "I play with one of my teammates here, Ashley. We (also) did the summer stuff with Coach Southers and then we had four other tournaments with Cross Over Hoops."
Bode said playing with the COH 16U team has worked out well and gave her more experience.
"It's more competitive because travel teams are full of people who are more serious about basketball," Bode said. "So you get serious people playing from all over the country, basically."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.