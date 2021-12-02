BEVIER, Mo. -- Marion County stays perfect to start the season, defeating Bevier 60-22 on the road Thursday night to win their third straight game.
Lady Mustangs senior Olivia Wood scored a team-high 16 points. Halle Keilholz and Madison Stewart both scored 12 points, while Delaney Straus and Riley Donath each scored eight points.
Marion County (3-0) will compete in the Monroe City Tournament next week. The Lady Mustangs are the No. 3 seed and will play Mark Twain (1-1) in the first round on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
