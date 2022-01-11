PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County has been on fire since winter break has ended.
The Lady Mustangs won their sixth straight game on Tuesday, defeating Macon County with Bucklin 55-22 on Senior Night.
Lady Mustangs senior Delaney Straus scored a team-high 20 points, while senior Halle Keilholz added 18 points. All six of Marion County's seniors scored in Tuesday's win.
Marion County (11-2) will be off the remainder of the week and will compete in the North Shelby Tournament from Jan. 17-22.
