WELLSVILLE, Mo. -- Marion County continued its winning ways, defeating Wellsville-Middletown 53-20 in Monday's road girls basketball game.
Lady Mustangs senior Delaney Straus scored a team-high 15 points. Halle Keilholz put up 13 points, while Madison Stewart added 11 points.
Marion County (10-2) will host Macon County (3-4) on Tuesday with the Lady Mustangs attempting to win its sixth straight game. Marion County will then compete in the North Shelby Tournament next week.
