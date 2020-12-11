MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Marion County girls basketball team defeated Paris 39-23 in the consolation bracket final of the Monroe City Tournament on Friday.
Marion County junior Delaney Straus scored a team-high 14 points.
The Lady Mustangs also had two other players reach double-digit scoring. Junior Olivia Wood scored 13 points, while junior Halle Keilholz scored 10 points.
Paris senior Nicole Skinner led the Lady Coyotes with 13 points, scoring all but 10 of her team’s points..
Marion County (3-2) will host Higbee on Tuesday at 6 p.m.