MONROE CITY, Mo. — A day after a disappointing semifinal loss in the Monroe City Tournament, Marion County came back with a vengeance in the third-place game on Friday and defeated Highland 66-40.
Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett said the team embraced the role of underdogs in the Monroe City Tournament being the only Class 1 team playing.
“We competed against some really good competition,” said Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett. “To come out third is something that we are really proud of. Obviously we wanted to be playing tomorrow, but I’m really proud of the girls and how they responded after a tough loss just a day ago.”
The Lady Mustangs put Thursday’s 59-48 semifinal loss to Palmyra in the rearview mirror with a clean slate going into the third place game.
Marion County set the tone right away, galloping out to a 9-0 lead to start the game.
“We’ve really tried to work on that a lot in the last couple of years,” Plunkett said. “We haven’t been very good in the first quarter with this group of girls, but now that our upperclassmen have really focused on that in practice and it’s been huge in games. A lot of the time the team that jumps out first ... it usually means good things as the game goes on.”
The second quarter is where the Lady Mustangs put some real distance between itself and the Lady Cougars. Marion County outscored Highland by a 21-7 margin to go into halftime with 33-13 lead.
Although Highland would score 27 points in the second quarter, Marion County had taken its starters out midway through the fourth quarter.
Plunkett said Marion County had one of its best defensive efforts of the season in Friday’s win.
“We’ve been really trying to work on some post defense in the interior because we are so small,” Plunkett said. “I thought Riley Donath had probably the best defensive game that she’s played. Others played well and I thought Halle (Keilholz) rebounded well. Delaney (Straus) was relentless on both ends as always.”
Straus scored a team-high 19 points for the Lady Mustangs. Madison Stewart and Keilholz both scored 10 points.
Highland sophomore Ashley Bringer led her team in scoring with 16 points.
Marion County (5-1) will host Higbee (5-2) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“(Higbee’s) coach does a good job and we’ll have to get back to the gym on Monday and get to work,” Plunkett said. “Hopefully keep it moving. We are off to a good start ... but winning third place in the Monroe City Tournament wasn’t the main goal for the year. We have bigger goals that we are trying to achieve.”
