2023 Marion County softball.JPG

The 2023 Marion County softball team. Front row left to right: Callie Mathes, Mylee Meyers, Riley Holt, Shayleigh Whetstone, Kassidy Bock, Maya Bock and Aspen Cheney. Back row: Head coach Logan Krigbaum, Alyssa Lee, Mikala Glaspie, Jada Worrell, Grace Jensen-Page, Aylah Pollard, Kennedy Hathaway and assistant coach Brianna Stewart. Not pictured: Kalyn Dowell and Kara Smith.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- After a down year in 2022, Marion County is aiming to be more competitive this softball season.

The Lady Mustangs enter the 2023 season with a young team and just two seniors on its roster.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.