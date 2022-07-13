PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Marion County softball team has released its fall 2022 schedule.
Marion County will open up the season with a road game against Madison on Aug. 27 and will host Novinger on Aug. 30 in the home opener.
The remainder of Marion County's home games include Wellsville on Sept. 12, North Shelby on Sept. 20, Clopton on Sept. 23 and La Plata on Sept. 26.
The remainder of the Lady Mustangs' road games include Atlanta on Sept. 1, Bevier on Sept. 2, Knox County on Sept. 6, South Shelby on Sept. 8, Canton on Sept. 9, North Shelby on Sept. 17 and Bucklin on Sept. 22.
Marion County finished the 2021 season with a 8-9 record.
