PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Behind a strong performance from senior guard Halle Keilholz, Marion County defeated Paris 54-28 in Tuesday’s girls home basketball game.
Keilholz drained five 3-pointers on her way to scoring a team-high 20 points for the Lady Mustangs.
“When she is shooting well, she is tough on teams because she really scores in bunches,” said Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett. “It really comes quickly. One after another and it can change a game. We always love it when she is shooting well.”
Also excelling from behind the arc was Madison Stewart, who connected with three 3-pointers on her way to nine points.
The first quarter was close with Marion County taking a 13-10 lead over Paris by the quarter’s end.
“Credit to Paris,” Plunkett said. “I thought they came out and played pretty well and tough in the first quarter. We came out a little bit flat. Just weren’t reacting to the ball when it was up in the air. Didn’t shoot real well to start the game, but we fought through that.”
The Lady Mustangs picked up the pace in the second quarter, taking a 32-19 lead to halftime.
Marion County senior Delaney Straus took control of the game starting in the second quarter, scoring 17 points and was 5-for-8 from the free throw line.
“We did a better job at getting the ball to Delaney in the inside,” Plunkett said. “She was scoring and when she was able to score we got it kicked out and got some 3’s. Kind of put some separation between us.”
Kameron Arnett and Alyssa Webb led the Lady Coyotes in scoring with eight points each.
Marion County (15-4) will play at Silex (10-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in its next game.
“They are improved from last year and they’ve been winning some games,” Plunkett said. “They play extremely tough-nosed defense. It’s a long road trip, so we’ll have to be ready for sure. They are a quality team and we’ll have to bring our A game if we want to win.”
