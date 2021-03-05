PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Marion County girls basketball team put three players on the Class 1 District 11 All-District Team.
Marion Counnty juniors Delaney Straus and Hallie Keilholz made the All-District First Team, while junior Olivia Wood was an Honorable Mention selection.
Rounding out the All-District First Team were North Shelby's Caroline Linberger, La Plata's Paige Carvajal, Green City's Celeste Athon, North Shelby's Lilly Cook, La Plata's Claire Coy, Atlanta's Bryann Magers, North Shelby's Natalie Thrasher and Atlanta's Kolby Watson.
Joining Wood as All-District Honorable Mention picks were La Plata's Brooklyn Carvajal, Novinger's Abbi Fountain, Green City's Gracey Gordon, Brashear's Hannah Grissom, North Shelby's Ceairra Kirby, Green City's Tanner Tipton and North Shelby's Ava Williams.
Marion County finished the season with a 14-10 record. The Lady Mustangs defeated Brashear in the district quarterfinal, defeated La Plata in the district semifinal and fell to North Shelby in the district final.