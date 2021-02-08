PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Marion County girls basketball team bounced back from a two-game losing streak by defeating Silex 44-40 at home Saturday.
Lady Mustangs junior Delaney Straus scored a team-high 12 points, and also pulled down eight rebounds, dished out six assists and had five steals.
Marion County had two other double-digit scorers with Halle Keilholz scoring 11 points and Madison Stewart scoring 10 points. Keilholz tied Straus for the team lead with eight rebounds.
Silex senior Alexis Plackemeier led her team in scoring with 14 points.
Marion County (11-8) is scheduled to compete in the 92nd annual Brashear Tournament this week. The Lady Mustangs have a first-round bye and will play in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.