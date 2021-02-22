PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — The Marion County girls basketball team is moving to the next round after defeating Brashear 56-38 at home Monday night in the Class 1 District 11 quarterfinal.
A big reason why was the play of Lady Mustangs junior Delaney Straus, who scored a team-high 30 points. Junior Olivia Wood added 10 points, and junior Halle Kielholz added eight points for Marion County.
Brashear senior Callie Althide led her team in scoring with 12 points.
Marion County (13-9) will face La Plata (14-8) in the Class 1 District 11 quarterfinal on Wednesday at La Plata High School.