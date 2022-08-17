PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- After having a senior-heavy lineup last season, Marion County enters the 2022 softball season with a much younger team.
The Lady Mustangs graduated key players such as catcher Delaney Straus, third baseman Karissa Kennedy and pitcher Halle Keilholz, as well as four other starters.
"It's a big difference," said senior shortstop Tristen Holt. "We are a pretty young team, so we just kind of work with each other, learn each other's positions and figure out where everyone is best at."
The goal for Marion County is to be a better team at the end of September than it was at the beginning of the month.
"I just want to compete in games, hang around and that's going to give you a chance to win a lot of games," said acting head coach Logan Krigbaum. "Ideally, I just want them to get better every day. We are a very young team with just one senior and two juniors and one junior didn't even play last year. We just want to get that experience and try to win every day."
Holt enters the 2022 season as the team's most experienced player and leader.
Holt's younger sister, sophomore Riley Holt, will be her double play partner at second base.
Rounding out the infield is junior third baseman Shayleigh Whetstone, with sophomore Grace Jensen and freshman Alyssa Lee splitting time at first base.
At catcher, Marion County is looking at sophomore Sam Kindhart and freshman Kalyn Dowell to be Straus' successor.
Freshman Kennedy Hathaway is slated to be the No. 1 pitcher for the Lady Mustangs, with Whetstone and freshman Kara Smith also getting time in the circle.
"(Our pitchers) are young," Holt said. "With lots of practice, I see improvement every day. We are getting there."
Getting looks in the outfield are freshman Maya Bock, junior Kassidy Bock, Dowell, Lee and Hathaway when not in the circle.
"We are coming together," Holt said. "It just needs a lot more practice and a lot more working together. Lots of good attitudes."
Krigbaum said he has seen a lot of improvement since fall practices began.
"We are working on fundamentals," Krigbaum said. "We've been taking a lot of ground balls and fly balls. Kind of working on our hitting stances and swinging a bat consistently. We are just hoping to get better every day."
Sept. 6 -- at Knox County
Sept. 8 -- at South Shelby
Sept. 12 -- Wellsville-Middletown
Sept. 17 -- at North Shelby Tournament
Sept. 22 -- at Macon County with Bucklin
