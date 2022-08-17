2022 Marion County softball.JPG

The 2022 Marion County softball team. Front Row left to right: Kalyn Dowell, Tristen Holt, Riley Holt, Maya Bock and Samantha Kindhart. Back Row: Head Coach Logan Krigbaum, Kassidy Bock, Alyssa Lee, Grace Jensen, Shayleigh Whetstone, Kennedy Hathaway and Assistant Coach Tara Mackey. Not pictured: Kara Smith

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- After having a senior-heavy lineup last season, Marion County enters the 2022 softball season with a much younger team.

The Lady Mustangs graduated key players such as catcher Delaney Straus, third baseman Karissa Kennedy and pitcher Halle Keilholz, as well as four other starters.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.