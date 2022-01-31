STAFF REPORT
Marion County was unable to get going in Monday night’s home girls basketball game, falling to Scotland County 58-35.
Lady Mustangs junior guard Tristen Holt led the way in scoring with nine points, while senior guard Olivia Wood added eight points.
Marion County (14-4) will host Paris (1-12) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
