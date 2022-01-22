PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The seven-game winning streak for the Marion County girls basketball team has ended.
Schuyler County defeated Marion County 56-38 after racing out to a 21-9 start on Friday at Marion County High School.
Lady Mustangs senior Halle Keilholz scored a team-high 12 points, while senior Riley Donath added 11 points.
Marion County (12-3) will play at Atlanta on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in its next game.
