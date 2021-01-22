SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — The Marion County girls basketball team fell to Knox County 50-40 in the consolation semifinals of the North Shelby Tournament on Thursday.
Marion County entered halftime down 28-21, but narrowed Knox County’s lead down to one point at the end of the third quarter. However, the Lady Mustangs were only able to muster four points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Olivia Wood led Marion County with 12 points. Junior Delaney Straus was second on the team with nine points.
Marion County (8-6) plays next on Tuesday, when they host Atlanta (9-4) at 6 p.m.