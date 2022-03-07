KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — When this six player group of seniors began their high school career at Marion County, the girls basketball team only won five games.
By the time Delaney Straus, Halle Keilholz, Riley Donath, Olivia Wood, Madison Stewart and Karissa Kennedy were seniors, the Lady Mustangs were a state tournament team.
That ride came to an end on Saturday in the Class 1 state quarterfinal at Truman State University, with Marion County falling to Leeton 65-38.
Leeton raced out to an early 19-7 lead after the first quarter of play, and Marion County was unable to catch up.
The Lady Bulldogs had three different players reach double-digit scoring, with senior Rowan Schmidli leading the way with 16 points with the help of four 3-pointers. Junior Bailey Fleming put up 12 points, while senior Regan Shaffer added 10 points.
Straus led Marion County with nine points, while Stewart added eight points.
Marion County finishes the 2021-22 season as a top-eight team in Class 1 with a 21-6 record and were the Class 1 District 11 champions.
Top returners next season for the Lady Mustangs include Tristen Holt, Riley Holt, Shayleigh Whetstone and Grace Jensen-Page.
