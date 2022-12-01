PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- There's been some growing pains for a young Marion County girls basketball team early on this season.
Marion County took a step forward on Thursday night, earning its first win of the season by defeating Bevier 52-24 at the Stable.
"We have a young group and we are learning a lot," said Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett. "I was really proud of how the girls came out tonight and executed the game plan. We knew we wanted to speed them up and they did that and finished some shots. I'm excited they got their first win."
Plunkett added that Marion County did a better job of taking care of the ball during Thursday's win.
"A lot of those girls have stepped into new roles," Plunkett said. "To get that first win and kind of get that monkey off our back (will) hopefully be a confidence builder for us."
The game was close early on, with Marion County holding a slim 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Marion County started to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Bevier by a 19-6 margin to take a 29-12 lead to halftime.
That trend carried over to third quarter with the Lady Mustangs extending its lead to 47-20.
"We turned them over and it was nice to turn somebody else over," Plunkett said. "We've been struggling to take care of the ball early on. We are young and I've got a freshman and sophomore who do a ton of ball handling, so I knew this was going to be a growing experience."
Marion County freshman Kennedy Hathaway scored a team-high 16 points.
"She shot it well tonight and Kennedy is capable of doing that," Plunkett said. "She's a freshman, so she's learning a lot, learning the system and our expectations. I'm not surprised by that. Kennedy works hard and is really coachable and is a really nice girl."
Lady Mustangs sophomore Riley Holt added 12 points, while senior Tristen Holt put up nine points and pulled down six rebounds.
Marion County (1-3) will play Palmyra (2-0) in the opening round of the Monroe City Tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
