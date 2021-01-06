MADISON, Mo. — The Marion County girls basketball team defeated Madison 51-31 on the road Tuesday night.
Lady Mustangs junior Halle Keilholz scored a team-high 14 points, while grabbing five rebounds and coming away with two assists.
Marion County junior Delany Straus led the team with nine rebounds and eight steals, while scoring 13 points. Junior Riley Donath scored 13 points, and had eight rebounds.
Marion County (4-3) hosts Brashear on Thursday at 6 p.m., with senior night being held after the game.