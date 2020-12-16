PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Marion County girls basketball team won its second straight game, defeating Higbee 53-20 at home Tuesday night.
Marion County junior Halle Keilholz led the team with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Lady Mustangs junior Olivia Wood had a team-high six steals, as well as eight points and two assists. Junior Delany Straus led the team with five assists, and scored nine points.
Marion County (3-1) will play at North Shelby (3-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the final game before Christmas break.