SALISBURY, Mo. — Marion County had its defense locked in during the Class 1 state sectional game, defeating Linn County 47-20 on Tuesday night.
Marion County junior Tristen Holt drew the assignment of guarding Linn County All-Conference junior Morgan Livingston, limiting her to just six points.
“They bought into the defensive game plan,” said Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett. “We really focused on Livingston, who was their best player and face guarded her. Focused on the zone and taking away from (junior Alyssa Bukovac). She got away from us a little bit in the first half, but outside of that we were able to limit their good looks.”
There was little scoring in the first quarter, with Marion County running out to a 10-3 lead by the quarter’s end.
Marion County took a 25-12 lead over Linn County by halftime, benefiting from eight points by senior Delaney Straus and six points by senior Riley Donath.
In the third quarter, Marion County put some distance between itself and Linn County with the help of 11 points by Straus in the quarter. Marion County took a 39-16 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Straus finished as Marion County’s leading scorer with 23 points.
“We were kind of rushing ourselves offensively and we weren’t giving opportunities to swing the ball and get (Straus) touches in the post initially,” Plunkett said. “Once we started doing that, she had a really good third quarter.”
Foul trouble hit Marion County as the game went into the fourth quarter, having to set seniors Halle Keilholz and Olivia Wood for five minutes because they reached four fouls.
In their place, Plunkett put freshman Riley Holt and senior Karissa Kennedy to play significant minutes late in the game.
“We went deeper in our bench than we normally do, but they both did a great job defensively,” Plunkett said. “They just took care of the ball on offense and kept moving and looking for Delaney inside.”
After Livingston was held scoreless in the first half, she scored six of Linn County’s eight points in the second half. Bukovac scored a team-high 11 points for Linn County.
Marion County (21-5) will play Leeton (23-2) in the Class 1 quarterfinals at Pershing Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pershing Arena in Kirksville.
Plunkett said Leeton is a quality team that plays fast and physical.
“We just got to really work on valuing possessions and taking care of the ball,” Plunkett said. “If we do that, I feel like we can get good shots and get what we want on offense. If we don’t take care of the ball, we will put ourselves behind the eight ball. We just got to be locked into our defensive assignments and I think if we do that we can be successful on Saturday.”
