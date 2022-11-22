LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Highland made big strides during last season and hope to continue that trend as head coach Ashton Jaco enters her third season with the girls basketball team.
The Lady Cougars made a eight-game improvement and finished last season with a 14-13 record after only winning six games the previous season.
"We should be better than we were last year," Jaco said. "Potential doesn't mean anything unless you put it together. We have a ton of potential, but we have to be able to put it together. The biggest thing is we want to play our best basketball in February and March. It's win or go home time."
Highland defeated Clark County in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinals before falling to Palmyra 61-53 in the semifinals.
The Lady Cougars will once again be part of the same district, which includes teams like Palmyra and South Shelby, who finished second in state last season.
Although Highland plays in a tough district, Jaco is just wanting her team to get better every day.
"South Shelby is going to be good and Palmyra is going to be good," Jaco said. "You just never know at this point who you might have to face."
During preseason practices, Highland has been focusing on conditioning, rebounding and defense.
"There's always competition," Jaco said. "I tell the girls every day is like a job interview. Granted there's five people that have really shown themselves of being deserving based on their talent, skill and hard work. At the same time, it's a battle every single day and if one (player) doesn't step up we'll look for who's the next in line who might be able to fill that role."
Senior guard Ansley Bringer returns after being selected as a First Team All-Conference selection within the Clarence Cannon Conference.
Bringer averaged 19 points and nine rebounds last season.
"We'll probably see Ansley more on the offensive guard role this year instead of having to bring the ball up all the time," Jaco said. "She's obviously more than capable of doing that as well. She will definitely be our catalyst and we have some really good pieces around her that I think will compliment her real nicely."
Highland has a second All-Conference player returning, junior Ali Reed, who was an honorable mention selection last season.
Senior Morgan Keith will also be one of the team's leaders after starting most of last season.
"(Keith) started almost every game last year," Jaco said. "She's a lot more aggressive shooting the ball and just looking to be aggressive offensively."
Junior Dallis Dare will get plenty of playing time as a post player.
Other returning players include juniors Olivia Ritterbusch and Rachael Bringer and sophomores Ellie Goehl and Abby Lay.
Highland also has a couple of freshmen on the varsity team -- Chevie Sharpe and Addy Abell.
"Addie Abell is a freshman that I think we are going to be able to see," Jaco said. "She's more than capable of scoring, but she's a really good passer. What she creates for her teammates is going to be really great for us."
Jaco is hoping that Highland will use their defense to create offense.
"Hopefully we can cause a lot of havoc," Jaco said. "We are pretty long and we are pretty quick. So defense leads to offense. If you can force some teams into turnovers to get some easy layups and frustrate them, that way the less half-court offense we have to run the better."
Rebounding has also been a focus for Highland.
"We are not the biggest, but at the same time most of rebounding is just about wanting to go get the ball," Jaco said. "After our jamboree, we have to do better at that."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 22 -- Kirksville
Nov. 29 -- at Louisiana
Dec. 1 -- at Liberty
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 12 -- Scotland County
Dec. 16 -- at Bowling Green
Dec. 17 -- CCC vs. SEC Shootout at Keokuk
Dec. 19 -- Knox County
Dec. 29 -- at Hallsville
Jan. 2-7 -- Highland Tournament
Jan. 10 -- at Canton
Jan. 13 -- at Macon
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 24 -- Monroe City
Jan. 27 -- at Brookfield
Jan. 31 -- at Keokuk
Feb. 3 -- at Centralia
Feb. 7 -- Clark County
Feb. 14 -- at South Shelby
Feb. 17 -- Palmyra
