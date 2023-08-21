BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green will rely on a quartet of seniors to lead the way as it hopes to leap forward to new heights in 2023.
All four seniors lead in different ways and will help teach the younger volleyball players who will play key roles on the 2023 team.
"Hannah Post is definitely more of our vocal leading and does a good job of communicating and setting a good example," said Lady Cats head coach Katie Splain. "Then I have Kayelee Stephens and Hannah Akers, who are my quiet leaders and more like 'come watch me do this.' Then I have Kaylyn Charlton, who's another senior who kind of brings that competitive edge to our team and sets our standard."
Post said she and the other three seniors have tried to set an example by working hard in practice.
"This will be my fourth season on the high school team and I played three years on the middle school team," Post said. "So I try to be someone that I wanted around when I was younger so I can be a good example for the younger girls on the team."
Bowling Green is coming off a 9-12-4 season that ended with the Lady Cats falling to Centralia in the Class 3 District 7 semifinals.
It was the fifth straight season Bowling Green lost in the district semifinals.
"Our goal is to return back to districts," Charlton said. "We were one game away from the championship (game) and our goal is definitely to get back there. Definitely win those conference games and be in a good position to go into districts."
Winning the district tournament has been a longtime goal for the Lady Cats volleyball program.
"It is (a motivating factor)," Stephens said. "I think a lot of people really look down on us because we haven't won districts or won conference. When we got really close last year, it really showed people that we are better than they think we are."
Post will be Bowling Green's starting libero and has been helping to build the team's foundation over the summer.
"I think (the younger players) have been working really hard," Post said. "I think they see how hard us older girls work and it kind of pushes them to do better. They are really good this year and I'm really excited for the team."
Stephens is the setter for the Lady Cats and has been working on hitting and blocking during practice.
"I think as a setter, it's really important to be a leader and being sure you communicate to the people who are hitting and making sure that they know how good they want their set," Stephens said. "I think I'm a leader. Communication is really important."
Akers and Charlton both play in the front row, with the former playing outside hitter and the latter playing outside and middle hitter.
"I think we're pretty good," Akers said. "We have really good offensive hitters. I know we've been working a lot in the weight room. We've gotten a lot stronger as a team, so I think it will be a pretty good season."
Charlton has been working on helping her younger teammates adjust to a faster-paced game.
"I love being in the front row," Charlton said. "You feel like you're the weapon of the offense, but I also give a lot of credit to the people in the back row. You can't run a good offense without a good pass from the back row."
Bowling Green will see juniors Claire Bibb and Dianna Bibb in the varsity mix, who have impressed over the summer.
The Lady Cats could use several underclassmen on varsity, including a pair of freshmen who have flashed potential.
"I like to uplift," Akers said. "Especially with the younger girls who haven't really done volleyball or had that experience. It's nice to uplift the players."
As far as having as definitive starting lineup, that's still a work in progress for Coach Splain.
"We're still working through where exactly people are going to be," Splain said. "We have a really strong group of nine girls that starting spot could go to anyone who shows up and plays well that night."
That competition is something Bowling Green wants to thrive on.
"Competition makes me excited because it pushes us to do better and pushes us to do things we might not of knew we were capable of," Post said. "But we definitely are."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- Winfield
Aug. 29 -- Russellville
Aug. 31 -- Wright City
Sept. 5 -- at Montgomery County
Sept. 7 -- at Christian
Sept. 9 -- at Melissa Hoerber Invitational
Sept. 11 -- at Pleasant Hill
Sept. 16 -- at New Haven Round Robin
Sept. 19 -- at Centralia
Sept. 21 -- Mexico
Sept. 28 -- at North Callaway
Oct. 3 -- Father Tolton
Oct. 5 -- Montgomery County
Oct. 10 -- North Callaway
Oct. 12 -- at Wright City
Oct. 16 -- at Duchesne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.