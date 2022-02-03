LA PLATA, Mo. -- Canton played in the opening game of the La Plata Tournament for both the girls and boys teams, but that will be it for 2022.
La Plata High School announced that the tournament was canceled on Thursday afternoon.
Canton will instead host Schuyler County on Friday. The Lady Tigers (13-5) will play the Lady Rams (16-3) at 6 p.m., while the Tigers (6-12) will play the Rams (8-10) at 7:30 p.m.
