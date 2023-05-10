French signing.JPG

Hannibal High School senior Kyliah French, front center, poses with her family and coaches after signing her national letter-of-intent to play basketball at Culver-Stockton College during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Kyliah French signed her national letter-of-intent to attend and play basketball for Culver-Stockton College during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.

French plans on majoring in criminal justice and hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement after graduation.

