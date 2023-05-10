HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Kyliah French signed her national letter-of-intent to attend and play basketball for Culver-Stockton College during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
French plans on majoring in criminal justice and hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement after graduation.
"I love the environment that they provide and the team (at Culver-Stockton) is really exciting," French said. "I always wanted to be a cop growing up and I think that (majoring in criminal justice and) going to Culver-Stockton will help me do that."
French was a big part in Hannibal's turnaround 2022-23 season, in which the Lady Pirates went from a combined five wins the prior two seasons to a 18-9 record her senior year.
French's favorite moment was win Hannibal upset Palmyra 81-80 on Feb. 14.
"I feel like the switch in coaches really helped a lot because Coach (Shawn) Gaines really helped my confidence," French said. "When we beat Palmyra, that was a bonding moment for our team."
Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines said French was a pivotal factor in the Lady Pirates upset win over Palmyra.
"On the offensive end, we don't move without her shooting so good," Gaines said. "She was a huge piece in the big turnaround we had last season."
French will bring height, strength and her ability to hit an outside shot to Culver-Stockton next winter.
French will be among seven freshmen on the Culver-Stockton women's basketball team next season.
"She's working hard and we are excited to have players like that in our program," said Wildcats head coach Janette Burgin. "We got to know her over the last few months. Just watching her passion out their on the floor, she's quite the young lady. When she's out there, she's humble and you can see that. As a coach, I can continue to build on her as a player and get her better."
Burgin added that she is pumped that French will be part of the Wildcats program.
"I think she's going to fit in just fine," Burgin said. "Honestly, she's already been up there playing some open gyms and watching her interact with the other ladies, she's already doing more than most freshmen are right now. That's special. She's shy, but not when you get to know her face-to-face."
French is also excited to join Culver-Stockton's team.
"I like the coaches a lot," French said. "I feel like they are going to push me to reach my goals in basketball."
