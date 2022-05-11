HANNIBAL — The new head coach for the Hannibal girls tennis team is a familiar face.
After serving as an assistant coach last season, Tony Kuse was officially promoted to girls tennis head coach on Tuesday.
“It’s very fluid,” Kuse said. “It’s just a natural transition because they don’t have to get used to a new personality and a new coaching style. It’s something that was really integrated this year. I did a lot of drills with them, a lot of different stations and they know how I coach at matches.”
Kuse takes over for Abbey Jeffries, who stepped down after last season.
He is now the head coach for both the boys and girls tennis teams.
Hannibal will return four of its six varsity players from last season — Gracie Martin, Irelan Lomax, Lanie Privett and Brynn Burton.
“We are losing two (players) on the varsity squad,” Kuse said. “I’ve got a few girls that are taking lessons at the Quincy Racquet Club and they are hitting on there own. Definitely looking for some good competition (for next season).”
Hannibal had a total of 21 players on its team last season and will graduate five of them. The team will be adding a few incoming freshmen next season.
The Lady Pirates had a 13-4 record in 2021 and fell to Parkway Central in the Class 2 District 3 championship game.
“This season was really basic for me starting at Hannibal (as an assistant coach in 2021),” Kuse said. “Continuing on and starting a tradition of winning. On top of that, just getting more kids out to play a sport they might not be used to and one they can continue throughout high school with.”
In July, Kuse will hold summer practices for both the girls and boys tennis teams.
“We are limited to how many days we actually get to spend with them,” Kuse said. “Pretty much the month of July, I have girls and boys planned out and scheduled. The month of July is very busy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.