LEWISTOWN, Mo. — The game was close until the end, but Canton fell to Knox County 47-44 in Friday’s consolation semifinal of the Highland boys basketball tournament on a last second 3-pointer by the Eagles.
Tigers senior Dalton Berhorst scored a team-high 26 points, while freshman Preston Brewer put up 10 points.
Canton (4-6) will play at Highland (5-1) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
