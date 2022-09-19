HANNIBAL -- Getting the third out and a timely hit were challenges Hannibal was unable to overcome on Monday, with Kirksville exploiting those two factors on its way to a 12-1 win at Veterans Softball Complex.
The Lady Tigers combined for 15 hits, four walks and 12 runs in Monday's win.
"We are pretty balanced when we are rolling," said Kirksville head coach Derek Allen. "We had our moments when we've gotten hot at one spot and cold in other spots, but here of late we've gotten a little more balanced."
One positive for Hannibal was the return of center fielder Alana Pfeifer, who was out with injury. She made four catches in the outfield and went 0-for-2 with a fielder's choice at the plate.
"We definitely missed her from her concussion injury, but we're glad that she's back," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "I think that helps with the communication in the outfield."
Kirksville scored four runs in the first inning, three of them being with two outs with the aid of an error and a two-RBI double by Mallory Lymer.
Hannibal leadoff hitter Chloe Simms singled to start the bottom half of the first. She then advanced to second on an error, stole third and was driven in by Chloe Riley to score Hannibal's sole run.
The Lady Tigers tacked on three more runs in the second inning, with RBI hits from Jordan Meng, Olivia Williams and Jersey Herbst.
Kirksville kept the line moving in the third inning, getting three straight RBI triples from Jada Jackson, Adi Baumgartner and Meng. Williams then hit an RBI single to score a fourth run for the Lady Tigers in the frame.
Simms led off the Hannibal third with a double, but the Lady Pirates were unable to capitalize. Simms finished the game going 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases.
"Chloe put up a lot of fight today," Kinsel said. "She decided to attack early and that's what we needed to do."
Kirksville was unable to score in the fourth inning, but added another run in the fifth that would clinch victory.
Meng went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, double, triple and an RBI. Jackson went 2-for-3 with a walk, run, two triples, stolen base and an RBI.
Kirksville junior Brianna Elsea was the winning pitcher after going five innings with two strikeouts; while allowing four walks, three hits and one earned run.
"I thought she did a good job," Allen said. "I thought it wasn't one of her better command games. Probably more walks than she would had liked, but she pitched around them and that's kind of what she does. She's just a battler on how she goes out there and just competes."
Riley got the start on the mound and went five innings with four strikeouts.
"Chloe did well today," Kinsel said. "The batters on the other team got a hold of it early and they kept rolling with that."
Kirksville (9-5) will play at Moberly (6-9) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Allen plans on giving the girls the day off on Tuesday to rest and will have a Wednesday practice to prepare for Moberly.
"Moberly gave us a great game when we played them at our place, and we are expecting the same thing when we go there on Thursday," Allen said. "We are going to have to be ready to play."
Hannibal (0-16) will play at Highland (9-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Lady Pirates will also play at Canton (10-3) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
"We'll rest up tomorrow and come back strong tomorrow," Kinsel said. "Hopefully, we can get the bats going early like we did tonight and keep them rolling throughout the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.