HANNIBAL — Hannibal could not figure out Kirksville pitcher Sophie Stuart, with the senior right-hander mowing down the Lady Pirate lineup.
Kirksville came away with a 15-0 win over Hannibal at Veterans Softball Complex on Tuesday. Stuart had 13 strikeouts and only allowed one hit.
“Kirksville has been the team to beat in conference the past few years,” said Hannibal head coach Andrew Pollard. “They have been undefeated in the conference the past two years and Derek Allen is a great coach and they have a great pitcher.”
Stuart helped her own cause in the first inning when she hit a double to drive in Jenna Jackson to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Hannibal got is lone hit in the first inning from an one-out single by center fielder Alana Pfeifer.
Pfeifer would be one of only two baserunners for Hannibal, with pitcher Kylie McAfee reaching base on a Kirksville error in the fifth inning.
“It was a quick meeting (after the game) and I just told them to reset,” Pollard said. “I wasn’t too happy with their approach at the plate. Swinging at balls and looking at strikes.”
McAfee was able to pitch out of bases loaded jam with one out in the second to hold Kirksville at bay.
The Lady Tigers would strike in the third inning, scoring eight runs off of eight hits and 13 batters coming to the plate. Key hits included two-RBI singles from Mallory Lymer, Gracelyn Johnston and Jenna Jackson.
“We gave up that eight-spot in the third and had some errors behind her,” Pollard said. “Alyssa (Hart) came in and did her job and threw strikes. Kind of limited the damage there.”
Hart pitched the remainder of the game, getting two strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Kirksville scored four more runs in the fourth inning with Tacy Ensign and Stuart both getting two-RBI singles. The Lady Tigers would add two more runs in the fifth inning.
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell 11-1 after the varsity game.
Hannibal (4-17) will play at Mexico (8-7) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
“Mexico is going to be as good as Kirksville,” Pollard said. “Their pitcher is different, but still is a good pitcher. We’ve got to figure out how to have an opportunity to jump on them early.”