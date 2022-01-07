LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Friday’s game between Palmyra and Kirksville in the Highland boys basketball tournament semifinals was neck-and-neck during the first half.
It was a different story in the second half with the Tigers taking control on its way to a 48-28 win over the Panthers.
Panthers senior Alex Loman scored a team-high 11 points, while senior Laydin Lochmann racked up nine points.
Palmyra (5-6) will play in the Highland Tournament third place game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.