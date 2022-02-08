MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City came out with all of the energy and Palmyra looked flat at the start of Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Clarence Cannon Conference rivals.
The momentum would shift as the game went on with Palmyra coming away with a 54-36 win at Monroe City High School.
“Early on in the game, the Monroe City girls played really hard and really well,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “At the start of the game, they outplayed us. We didn’t show up with the intensity, but once we settled into the game a little bit I was happy with the way the girls played.”
Monroe City sophomore guard Lucy Pratt played a big role in their early fast start, draining two 3 pointers and scoring eight points in the first quarter.
Monroe City held Palmyra to just four points in the first quarter, racing out to a 16-4 lead.
“The first quarter was probably our best quarter of the year,” said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. “We came out with great energy. I thought our girls were really locked in to what we wanted to do in terms of our scouting report. They went out and executed. I think we fed off the crowd.”
Also coming out strong was Monroe City sophomore guard Mari Gares, who scored 11 first half points. She finished the game with a team-high 15 points and three rebounds.
“I thought early, (Gares) was really playing within herself and got her feet set and making a lot of good decisions,” Rung said. “When she does that, she can score the basketball.”
However, Palmyra started to shake off its early blues. Senior guard Jansen Juette scored seven points in the second quarter, including a bucket that gave Palmyra its first lead two minutes to halftime.
However, Monroe City would regain that lead on a 3-pointer by Gares and would enter halftime with a razor-thin 25-24 lead over Palmyra.
That’s when Palmyra sophomore forward Candra King took over.
King scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half, while collecting a team-high eight rebounds and coming away with several blocks.
“Candra was in the zone,” Brandenburg said. “She was in one of those nights where she was feeling it. She knew when she got it, she was going to score.”
During the third quarter, King scored 15 of Palmyra’s 19 overall points, which gave Palmyra a 43-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Also coming up huge for Palmyra was freshman Sydney Compton, who scored 17 points and had six rebounds.
“Defensively, (Compton) is so good,” Brandenburg said. “She’s so athletic and fast and she’s got length. She created a lot of opportunities off turnovers. I was really excited with how she played tonight. We know she’s capable of doing that every night.”
Monroe City was only able to manage 12 second half points, dealing with foul trouble.
“Our point guard and primary ball handler Lucy (Pratt) was in foul trouble,” Rung said. “They got us sped up and we didn’t get in our offense a lot. I think that press kind of hurt us on the defensive end. They just killed us on the glass.”
Pratt would finish the game with eight points and one rebound.
Palmyra (15-7) will host Bowling Green (2-16) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We are going to take a look at this film and see where we can improve,” Brandenburg said. “We got to come out with some intensity. We’ve got to be ready to play from the start and not let the other team dictate the start of the game. Bowling Green is going to play really hard and we’ve got to bring the pressure.”
Monroe City (6-14) will play at Centralia (7-4) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We’ll keep working on the things that we need to work on,” Rung said. “Come in everyday with the mindset to get better.”
